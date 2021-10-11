Copa Airlines resumes Colorado flights to Panama

Copa has determined now is the right time to restart Denver service once again.

DENVER — Copa Airlines is resuming flights between Denver International Airport (DIA) and Panama City, Panama (PTY).

The international flights between Denver to Panama will operate four times per week on Boeing 737-800 aircraft.

"Copa’s return contributes significantly to the continued rebuilding of Denver’s global air service network," said DIA CEO Phil Washington. "Service by Copa benefits local and connecting passengers and also supports the return of all components of travel – business, leisure and visiting friends and relatives."

Copa Airlines inaugurated service at Denver in December 2017 and ceased operations in March 2020.

DIA said Copa previously reinstated Denver flights in December 2020, but found demand conditions to be unfavorable due to continued travel restrictions and border closures and flights were resuspended in February 2021.

"Copa has determined now is the right time to restart Denver service once again, ahead of the busy winter season which typically sees strong inbound travel from Copa’s vast network across Central and South America," said a news release from DIA.

In 2019, travelers between Denver and Panama City totaled more than 15,000 annually, according to DIA.

"We are very excited to resume nonstop flights to and from Denver International Airport and offer passengers the opportunity to connect to more than 50 destinations in Latin America once again," said Vice President of Sales of Copa Airlines Christophe Didier. "These flights will also allow Copa Airlines to bring back the opportunity for passengers to not only conduct business but also for those who wish to visit such a great destination such as Denver, not only during the winter season but also throughout the year."

Copa joins Star Alliance partners United, Air Canada and Lufthansa who have previously resumed service to DIA.

