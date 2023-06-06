Delta begins two new routes in Colorado

Delta Air Lines is expanding its presence in Colorado with new routes.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Two new airline flights launch this week from Colorado.

Delta Air Lines will begin two new routes from Colorado Springs Airport (COS) with service to Atlanta (ATL) and Minneapolis/St. Paul (MSP).

The flight to Atlanta began Monday on an B737-800 aircraft. The service will be operated year-round.

Colorado Springs' nonstop Delta service to Minneapolis/St. Paul launched Tuesday on an B737-800 aircraft. The route is scheduled through November.

"This is an exciting day for our airport. These two routes just add to the list of options our community has at COS. Delta’s Atlanta flight will open the door to countless domestic and international destinations for our travelers," said Joe Nevill, Air Service Development Manager for COS.

"The Minneapolis/St. Paul flight will give our community easy access to the Twin Cities and beyond."

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Colorado Guide

Colorado Springs Airport 1/6

2/6

3/6

4/6

5/6

6/6 1 / 6

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

ADD THE 9NEWS+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.