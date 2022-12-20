Delta announces new flights from Colorado Springs

The new daily service can be booked in three class options.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Delta Air Lines will launch two new flights from Colorado Springs in 2023.

The Atlanta-based carrier will launch nonstop daily service between Atlanta and Colorado Springs Airport (COS) beginning June 5.

Delta will also operate nonstop daily service from COS to Minneapolis/St. Paul (MSP) from June 5 to Sept. 4, 2023.

The flights between Colorado Springs Airport and ATL and MSP are now available for booking with three class options.

Both routes will be flown on A320 aircraft with 157 seats.

"We cannot express how excited we are that our partners at Delta Air Lines have not only added Atlanta nonstop service at the Colorado Springs Airport back to their schedule, but Minneapolis/St. Paul nonstop service as well," COS Director of Aviation Greg Phillips said.

Schedule to and from MSP:

MSP-COS: Departure time: 6:30 a.m.

COS-MSP: Departure time: 11:00 a.m.

Schedule to and from ATL:

ATL-COS Departure time: 6:09 p.m.

COS-ATL: Departure time: 6:45 a.m.

