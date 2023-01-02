Here are the current delays and cancellations at DIA on Monday

Arriving flights were being held at their origin airports due to low visibility.

DENVER — Denver International Airport was back in a familiar place to start off 2023, topping FlightAware.com's Misery Map Monday.

As of 2 p.m., 498 flights arriving and taking off from DIA were delayed. The cause of the delays was due to poor visibility and weather. 9NEWS meteorologist Chris Bianchi said visibility was around 1/8 of a mile as of 11 a.m.

According to FlightAware.com, all inbound flights to DIA were being held at their origin airport until at least 12:15 p.m. Departures were being delayed an average of 37 minutes with that number increasing, according to FlightAware.

So far Monday, 258 flights were canceled. That accounts for around 20% of total traffic coming and going from DIA.

Southwest and SkyWest led the way in disruptions at DIA. Southwest Airlines had canceled 116 flights and delayed 147 flights so far Monday. SkyWest had canceled 117 flights and delayed 63, according to FlightAware.

United rounded out the top three, with seven cancellations and 185 delayed flights as of 2 p.m. Monday.

Southwest Airlines was at the center of flight cancellations and delays across the country during Christmas week and the following week, forcing the airline's CEO to apologize to passengers and employees.

Last week, DIA leadership said they would conduct a review of how its three largest carriers handled recent weather-related impacts, to help identify "challenges and successes." The airlines that will be reviewed are Frontier, Southwest and United.

The review will hope to answer six questions:

What was supposed to happen?

What actually happened?

Why did it happen?

What went well?

What did not go well?

What are we going to do next time?

For the weather nerds out there, this is a pretty unique METAR observation from KDEN (DIA). The report indicates less than a quarter mile visibility with freezing fog, runway visibility 800-1,000 feet, and ice accretion of 0.12" in the last 6 hours! #COwx pic.twitter.com/kcP3JXBeP0 — NWS Boulder (@NWSBoulder) January 2, 2023