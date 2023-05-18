Flight delays, cancellations reported at DIA as storms hit Front Range

More than 200 flights are delayed to and from Denver International Airport on Thursday afternoon amid severe weather.

DENVER — More than 250 flights were delayed or canceled at Denver International Airport on Thursday afternoon as storms moved through the Front Range.

According to FlightAware, as of 2:25 p.m., DIA was experiencing 268 delayed flights and 27 canceled flights.

Delays were affecting Southwest, United, SkyWest, Frontier and other airlines. Of the canceled flights, most were SkyWest.

Another round of rain moved into the metro area Thursday afternoon, with some severe weather possible for Denver and the Front Range. Some bands of heavier rain are possible in the afternoon and evening and into Friday morning.

The National Weather Service for Boulder said in a special weather statement that wind gusts up to 30 mph and penny-sized hail were possible at DIA earlier Thursday afternoon.

In Northern Colorado, a Flash Flood Warning is in effect for the Cameron Peak burn scar until at least 4:30 p.m. The National Weather Service said rainfall rates are exceeding 2 to 2.5 inches an hour.

