Denver airport feels more normal after chaos during the holidays

After a chaotic holiday season, luggage is no longer getting stranded like passengers.

DENVER — From Chicago, to Nashville, to Kansas City and Denver, it's been a nightmare to fly. Not only because of canceled flights and wait times but also so many people losing their luggage.

On Saturday, Denver's baggage claim looked more normal. After a chaotic holiday season, luggage is no longer getting stranded like passengers.

Shane Erwin patiently waited for his bag after a trip with Southwest. He knows many passengers this week never saw theirs come through.

"The area was covered with bags and we were concerned about it," Erwin said.

Erwin's family watched the news in Denver this week. Now the thousands of unclaimed bags have found their way home.

"It was neat to come around the corner and see the same shot and only a few left over," he said.

Lines for help weren't as long as they used to be. Melanie Harman said in the past days she has waited in the Southwest line for hours to track down her bag. Her travel nightmare ended Saturday. She reunited with her bags nine days later.

"We were to fly down to Austin to spend Christmas with my son," she said. "I haven't spent it with him in 10 years and I have a new grandbaby."

Trips were bumpy for the holiday. Things looked smooth heading into the new year.

A spokesperson for Southwest says they are operating their normal schedules Saturday, and they anticipate few disruptions for the weekend.

