RTD dropping University of Colorado name from A Line

Denver's train to the planes is losing its corporate sponsorship.

DENVER — The Regional Transportation District (RTD) will no longer use the University of Colorado designation on the A Line commuter rail name.

RTD said the corporate sponsorship on the A Line, which runs between Union Station and Denver International Airport (DIA), expires Tuesday, May 31.

In 2014, RTD entered into its first corporate sponsorship, as part of RTD’s naming rights program, on the A Line, its first commuter rail line.

RTD said Tuesday it is in the process of seeking corporate partners interested in naming rights opportunities on various RTD services, including the A Line.

Recent staffing issues for the A Line have caused cancellations of trips, leaving travelers waiting at DIA for hours.

9NEWS discovered that the train fell short of its scheduled trips more than 1,500 times since January 2022, according to data provided by RTD.

Since January, 1,548 A-Line trips have been canceled, according to data from RTD. About 80% of those cancelations – 1,290 in total – happened because there wasn't a second crew member available to be on the train. One reason for this is that the A-Line requires two people to be on board the train during a trip. One of these people needs to be an armed guard, according to RTD.

