Air France relaunches Colorado flight to Paris

France is the third-largest overseas market in terms of visitation to Colorado.

DENVER — Air France has resumed seasonal service between Paris-Charles de Gaulle and Denver International Airport (DIA).

The flights to Colorado, which resumed Wednesday, will operate three days per week – on Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays. Flights are to operate on Boeing 777-200 aircraft.

Air France's first-ever service to DIA began July 2, 2021.

This summer, Air France said it will serve 14 destinations in the United States on departure from Paris this summer: Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Dallas Fort Worth, Denver, Detroit, Houston, Los Angeles, Miami, Minneapolis, New York JFK, San Francisco, Seattle and Washington, D.C.

The airline said it will operate nearly 200 weekly flights to the United States this summer, 20 percent more than during summer 2019.

Air France was the first and remains the only carrier in the SkyTeam Alliance to operate nonstop transatlantic service to Denver, according to DIA.

“We are thrilled Air France is resuming nonstop service from Paris to Denver, providing French visitors easier access to the Centennial State,” said Colorado Tourism Office Director Tim Wolfe. “Colorado’s wide-open spaces, breathtaking hiking opportunities, historic railroads and our rich Wild West history are especially popular among French visitors.”

“We know people everywhere are eager to travel safely, and Air France is just as eager to provide them the opportunity to travel the world,” said Stéphane Ormand, Vice President and General Manager, USA for Air France KLM. “We look forward to connecting Denver to our global network and providing passengers the opportunity to benefit from our commitment to exceptional service and the health and safety of everyone on board.”

