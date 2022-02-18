Air France to resume flights to Colorado

Last year, Air France became the 24th airline to serve DIA.

DENVER — Air France is increasing its service to the United States following the reopening of U.S. borders.

The company said it will resume operating seasonal service between Paris-Charles de Gaulle and Denver International Airport (DIA) for a second-straight year.

The flights to Colorado will resume May 4, with three weekly flights operated.

This summer, Air France said it will serve 14 destinations in the United States on departure from Paris this summer: Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Dallas Fort Worth, Denver, Detroit, Houston, Los Angeles, Miami, Minneapolis, New York JFK, San Francisco, Seattle and Washington, D.C.

The airline said it will operate nearly 200 weekly flights to the United States this summer, 20 percent more than during summer 2019.

Air France's first-ever service to DIA began July 2, 2021.

The flights were estimated to generate between $12 million to $20 million in annual economic impact to Colorado’s economy and create up to 150 new jobs, said DIA.

“We know people everywhere are eager to travel safely, and Air France is just as eager to provide them the opportunity to travel the world,” said Stéphane Ormand, Vice President and General Manager, USA for Air France KLM. “We look forward to connecting Denver to our global network and providing passengers the opportunity to benefit from our commitment to exceptional service and the health and safety of everyone on board.”

