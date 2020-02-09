Alaska Airlines adds nonstop option from DIA

Demand for travel between Denver and Portland peaked in 2019, totaling more than 1,500 people per day.

DENVER — Alaska Airlines launched new nonstop flights between Denver International Aiport (DIA) and Portland, Ore. on Tuesday, Sept. 1.

The new service to Oregon will operate once daily onboard a Boeing 737-900 aircraft with 178 seats.

Alaska Airlines has operated flights from Denver to the carrier’s primary hub in Seattle since 2002, according to DIA.

“We are pleased to have Alaska Airlines expand in Denver,” said DIA CEO Kim Day. “As the domestic travel market continues to exhibit strength, these new flights will provide additional opportunities for Portlanders to explore the Mile High City and all the wonderful recreational amenities Colorful Colorado has to offer.”



Alaska’s new nonstop flight between Denver and Portland will further strengthen the airline’s network, connecting two of the most dynamic economies in the country, said DIA.

“Both Portland and Denver boast some of the country’s best breweries, recreation and music scenes in the U.S.,” said Brett Caitlan, Alaska’s Managing Director of Capacity Planning and Alliances. “We are happy to connect the millions of like-minded travelers who will visit these great cities.”

“Alaska is a great airline partner and it’s exciting to see them add Denver to the cities they serve nonstop from [Portland],” said Portland International Airport’s Air Service Development Director David Zielke. “Travel between these two cities has always been plentiful – and we hope to see it return even stronger – as people enjoy the natural beauty and similarities between the two destinations.”

