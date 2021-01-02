New 14,000-square-foot lounge opens at DIA

A new 14,000-square-feet lounge is ready to greet fliers at DIA's Concourse C.

DENVER — The first non-airline lounge at Denver International Airport (DIA) is now open.

The American Express Centurion Lounge has opened on the mezzanine level of DIA's Concourse C near gate 46 on the east end of the concourse.

The lounge, which is American Express’ second-largest lounge to-date, covers more than 14,000-square-feet.

Access to American Express Centurion Lounge is complimentary for Platinum Card Members, Centurion Members and Delta SkyMiles Reserve Card Members. DIA said day passes are not available for purchase.

DIA turns 25.

The lounge features "American Express’ first Craft Beer Bar with rotating selections of locally brewed beer, a live-action cooking station featuring a locally-sourced Italian menu designed by Chef Lachlan Mackinnon-Patterson, design features reminiscent of our Rocky Mountains, an immersive game experience and plenty of lounge seating and free WIFI," according to a release.

“We’re excited to unveil a new Centurion Lounge at one of the most frequented airports by our Premium Card Members, Denver International Airport, and provide a safe and comfortable space for them as they look to start their travels again,” said Vice President of American Express Travel Experiences and Benefits Alexander Lee. “We collaborated closely with local partners to design a space that brings to life all of the unique offerings of Denver, from their renowned craft brewery and culinary scene, to the natural beauty of the Rocky Mountains.”

“We are happy to be able to offer our passengers a new place to enjoy and rest their feet while they wait for their flight,” said DIA CEO Kim Day. “It’s a pleasure to welcome our first non-airline lounge to Denver, and to welcome American Express to the (DIA) family.”

