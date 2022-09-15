DIA animal therapy squad sets Guinness world record

Who are DIA's CATS? They’re a squad of more than 80 dogs — and one cat.

Example video title will go here for this video

DENVER — The Canine Airport Therapy Squad (CATS) program at Denver International Airport (DIA) is now in the record books.

The CATS program, which aims to relieve passenger stress and anxiety at the airport, will be featured in the Guinness World Records 2023 book as the "Largest Airport Therapy Animal Program."

The CATS program began on Oct. 29, 2015, with 28 members from 14 breeds. Today, the program includes 84 members and 33 breeds as well as one cat.

Passengers can encounter the CATS animals throughout the airport sporting their violet plaid “Pet Me” vests.

"Whether it’s with a lick, a nuzzle or some amusing antics, our four-legged friends have an amazing ability to make us smile – even when we might be feeling stressed or anxious," said Adam Millward, Managing Editor, Guinness World Records.

DIA celebrated the award on Thursday with several CATS teams in the airport's Jeppesen Terminal.

"We are extremely proud of our CATS program and grateful for all the volunteers who donate their time to bring joy to our passengers and employees," said DIA CEO Phil Washington. "The continued growth of the program is a testament to the positive impact it has on travelers, and we look forward to welcoming even more teams as we continue to grow this beloved program."

Learn more about the Canine Airport Therapy Squad at FlyDenver.com/CATS. For more information about joining the program, email info@flydenver.com.

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Denver International Airport

9NEWS+

Watch more from 9NEWS on the free 9NEWS+ app for Roku and Fire TV.

9NEWS+ has multiple live daily shows including 9NEWS Mornings, Next with Kyle Clark and 9NEWS+ Daily, an original streaming program. 9NEWS+ is where you can watch live breaking news, weather updates, and press conferences. You can also replay recent newscasts and find videos on demand of our top stories, local politics, investigations and Colorado specific features.

To download 9NEWS+ on Roku search for KUSA.