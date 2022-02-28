Cayman Airways begins service in Denver again

Cayman Airways is the only Caribbean-based airline to operate in Denver.

DENVER — Cayman Airways has restarted service to Denver for the first time since March 2020.

The national flag carrier of the Cayman Islands, Cayman Airways has begun nonstop service on Saturdays between Denver International Airport (DIA) and Grand Cayman (GCM).

Cayman Airways first began the service between Denver and Grand Cayman in March 2019. Flights last operated on March 21, 2020 and remained suspended due to travel restrictions associated with the pandemic.

"Cayman Airways is a valued airline partner and the return of Denver service is welcome news," said DIA CEO Phil Washington. "Nonstop flights to Grand Cayman will once again provide a unique option for Denver travelers to easily access this popular Caribbean destination."

According to DIA, more than 200 people per week traveled from Denver to Grand Cayman in 2019.

The new service offered by Cayman Airways resulted in an increase in demand for travel from Denver to Grand Cayman by 50%, said DIA. Cayman Airways is the only Caribbean-based airline to operate in Denver.

"Our nonstop service between Grand Cayman and Denver reduces the travel time to Cayman from typically between nine and eleven hours using multiple flights, to less than five hours aboard a nonstop flight operated by our brand-new state-of-the-art Boeing 737-8 aircraft, with industry-leading comfort and legroom in both our Business and Economy cabins," said Cayman Airways’ Executive Vice President of Finance and Commercial Affairs Paul Tibbetts.

Who's ready to chill out both in-flight and at your destination? @CaymanAirways resumes flights from DEN today! pic.twitter.com/kR2Gh1NgN5 — Denver Int'l Airport (@DENAirport) February 26, 2022

"Denver is the longest scheduled commercial flight the airline has ever operated, thanks in part to the tremendous flight range and fuel efficiency of the new 737-8 aircraft," said Tibbetts. "The Cayman Airways Denver route ensures that travel between the Denver area and the Cayman Islands is fast and hassle free, and we look forward to once again welcoming new and returning visitors from the Mile High City to the Cayman Islands."

"Tourism is highly dependent on airlift and the resumption of the Cayman Airways service to Denver, Colorado, is integral to the recovery of our tourism industry,” said Hon. Kenneth Bryan, the Minister for Tourism and Transport for the Cayman Islands. "The ability to resume established routes like Denver emphasizes the importance of our national airline and highlights the strategic role it plays in making it easy for tourists to visit the Cayman Islands from key gateways across the U.S."

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Denver International Airport

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.