United announces new nonstop flight to Central America

A 14th country will have nonstop service to Denver.

DENVER — The list of international destinations from Denver International Airport (DIA) continues to grow.

United Airlines announced new nonstop service to Roatan, Honduras (RTB). The service on Boeing 737 aircraft will operate once per week on Saturdays.

Honduras becomes the 14th country with nonstop service to Denver.

According to DIA, nearly 4,000 people traveled between Denver and Roatan via connecting flights since 2019. Roatan is the gateway to the Mesoamerican Barrier Reef, the largest coral reef of its kind in the northern hemisphere.

"We are extremely grateful for United’s continued growth at [DIA] and are excited to celebrate the airline’s new nonstop service to Roatan, just in time for holiday vacationers," said DIA CEO Phil Washington. "The route will provide travelers with an easy option to escape the cold, explore this Central America country and enjoy all that it has to offer."

As the westernmost point in the United States offering nonstop flights to Roatan, DIA said that Denver will be a convenient connecting option for travelers to Roatan from points across the Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, California and western Canada.

"United is the first airline to connect Denver to Honduras with our new service to Roatan, and we are excited to offer yet another international destination for Coloradans to explore," said Matt Miller, United’s vice president of Airport Operations in Denver.

"We’ve added three new Latin American destinations to our schedule since 2020, including nonstop flights to the Bahamas, Belize and Costa Rica from the Mile High City," Miller continued. "Roatan complements the 14 recently added daily flights we are flying to warm-weather destinations this winter, like Charleston, Ft. Lauderdale and Savannah, giving locals plenty of opportunity to escape to some sun. We are proud to serve this city with the most flights to more destinations around the world than any other airline, all while maintaining the best on-time departure performance at the airport for the past six years."

