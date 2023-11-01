Flights paused at DIA after FAA orders airlines to pause all domestic departures

The FAA has ordered airlines to pause all domestic departures until 7 a.m. Mountain.

Example video title will go here for this video

DENVER — Flights taking off from Denver International Airport (DIA) have been stopped after a critical system used by U.S. airlines went offline Tuesday night.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), which is responsible for air travel regulations, ordered all domestic departures to be paused until 7 a.m. mountain time Wednesday to "validate the integrity of flight and safety information."

The FAA said its "NOTAM" system went offline shortly after 9 p.m. Tuesday.

The NOTAM system is designed to provide pilots and air traffic controllers with critical information as it develops, including changes in weather or conditions at a certain airport. The information in NOTAM advisories can be hundreds of pages for some flights, containing details about runway closures, bird hazards or low-altitude obstacles in a flight path.

United Airlines said it was temporarily delaying all domestic flights because of the outage.

Update 3: The FAA is still working to fully restore the Notice to Air Missions system following an outage.⁰⁰The FAA has ordered airlines to pause all domestic departures until 9 a.m. Eastern Time to allow the agency to validate the integrity of flight and safety information. — The FAA ✈️ (@FAANews) January 11, 2023

On the FAA's website for the NOTAM system, a message warns users that recent entries may not appear.

"Due to system processing delays, recently entered NOTAMs may not be displayed," the message reads.

NOTAM messages issued before the outage were still visible Wednesday morning.

More than 1,200 flights were delayed within, into or out of the U.S. Wednesday morning, according to flight tracking website FlightAware. The website did not cite the NOTAM outage as a factor in the unusually high number of delays.

Related Articles FAA: No domestic departures until later this morning amid outage

The industry-wide problem comes less than a month after thousands of flights were canceled or delayed after Christmas, when Southwest Airlines faced major delays due to logistical and tech issues during a winter freeze.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Denver International Airport

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.