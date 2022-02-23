These 40 concessions are coming to Denver's airport by 2023

DIA said this is the most concessions developed since the airport opened in 1995.

DENVER — The concession program at Denver International Airport (DIA) is set to be one of the largest in the United States.

DIA has published a list of new food and drink concessions that are expected to open at the airport in 2022 and 2023.

The airport's concessions program is adding 60,000 square feet in new space with multiple construction projects underway in the terminal and concourses.

In 2022, a total of 56 construction projects will take place, which include 24 full construction buildouts and 32 refreshes. DIA said this is the largest concessions development since the airport opened in 1995.

"We are committed to enhancing our passengers’ experience by offering unique and exciting dining and shopping options throughout [the airport]," said DIA CEO Phil Washington. "[DIA's] concessions program is expanding with local and nationally recognized brands that will give passengers more reason and excitement to travel through our airport. Our Gate Expansion Program gives us even more to look forward to as the space allows us to offer more dining and retail options to our already robust concessions program."

DIA said some of the concessions’ locations and opening dates may change as design and construction are determined.

Concessions to open in 2022

XpresCheck, Terminal

Dazbog Coffee, Concourse A

Einstein Bro’s Bagels, Concourse A

Market 5280, Concourse A

Mercantile Dining & Provision, Concourse A

Novo Coffee, Concourse A

Plaza Premium Lounge, Concourse A

WH Smith, Concourse A

Dazbog Coffee, Concourse B

Half Moon Empanadas, Concourse B

High Dune Market & Goods, Concourse B

Kabod Coffee, Concourse B

Novo Coffee, Concourse B

River North News, Concourse B

Rosenberg’s Bagels, Concourse B

VooDoo Doughnut, Concourse B

Black Canyon Market & Goods, Concourse C

Dazbog Coffee, Concourse C

Longs Peak Market & Goods, Concourse C

Skymarket, Concourse C

Superfruit Republic, Concourse C

Concessions to open in 2023

Concourse A, Food and Beverage Marketplace: Uncle The Bindery Maria Empanada

Concourse A, Food and Beverage Marketplace: Tocabe Williams & Graham D Bar Bagel Deli

Concourse A, Food and Beverage Marketplace: Elway’s Tap Room Tacos Tequila Whiskey Peet’s Coffee

Concourse B, Food and Beverage Marketplace: Mizu Izakaya and Sushi El Chingon Aviano Coffee

Concourse C, Food and Beverage Marketplace: Bar Dough Señor Bear Aviano Coffee

Concourse C, Food and Beverage Marketplace: Cholon Marczyk Fine Food Teatulia Tea & Coffee



Learn more about DIA's concessions program and business opportunities here.

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Denver International Airport

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.