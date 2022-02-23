These 40 concessions are coming to Denver's airport by 2023

DENVER — The concession program at Denver International Airport (DIA) is set to be one of the largest in the United States.
DIA has published a list of new food and drink concessions that are expected to open at the airport in 2022 and 2023.
The airport's concessions program is adding 60,000 square feet in new space with multiple construction projects underway in the terminal and concourses.
In 2022, a total of 56 construction projects will take place, which include 24 full construction buildouts and 32 refreshes. DIA said this is the largest concessions development since the airport opened in 1995.
"We are committed to enhancing our passengers’ experience by offering unique and exciting dining and shopping options throughout [the airport]," said DIA CEO Phil Washington. "[DIA's] concessions program is expanding with local and nationally recognized brands that will give passengers more reason and excitement to travel through our airport. Our Gate Expansion Program gives us even more to look forward to as the space allows us to offer more dining and retail options to our already robust concessions program."
DIA said some of the concessions’ locations and opening dates may change as design and construction are determined.
Concessions to open in 2022
- XpresCheck, Terminal
- Dazbog Coffee, Concourse A
- Einstein Bro’s Bagels, Concourse A
- Market 5280, Concourse A
- Mercantile Dining & Provision, Concourse A
- Novo Coffee, Concourse A
- Plaza Premium Lounge, Concourse A
- WH Smith, Concourse A
- Dazbog Coffee, Concourse B
- Half Moon Empanadas, Concourse B
- High Dune Market & Goods, Concourse B
- Kabod Coffee, Concourse B
- Novo Coffee, Concourse B
- River North News, Concourse B
- Rosenberg’s Bagels, Concourse B
- VooDoo Doughnut, Concourse B
- Black Canyon Market & Goods, Concourse C
- Dazbog Coffee, Concourse C
- Longs Peak Market & Goods, Concourse C
- Skymarket, Concourse C
- Superfruit Republic, Concourse C
Concessions to open in 2023
- Concourse A, Food and Beverage Marketplace:
- Uncle
- The Bindery
- Maria Empanada
- Concourse A, Food and Beverage Marketplace:
- Tocabe
- Williams & Graham
- D Bar
- Bagel Deli
- Concourse A, Food and Beverage Marketplace:
- Elway’s Tap Room
- Tacos Tequila Whiskey
- Peet’s Coffee
- Concourse B, Food and Beverage Marketplace:
- Mizu Izakaya and Sushi
- El Chingon
- Aviano Coffee
- Concourse C, Food and Beverage Marketplace:
- Bar Dough
- Señor Bear
- Aviano Coffee
- Concourse C, Food and Beverage Marketplace:
- Cholon
- Marczyk Fine Food
- Teatulia Tea & Coffee
Learn more about DIA's concessions program and business opportunities here.
