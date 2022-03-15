Delta Air Lines to launch new nonstop service in southern Colorado

Delta Air Lines is adding its second destination to Colorado Springs.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A new flight is launching in southern Colorado.

Delta Air Lines will add a new flight at Colorado Springs Airport (COS) later this summer.

The new nonstop service from COS to Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport (ATL) begins Aug. 9, 2022 with service from Atlanta launching Aug. 8.

The daily service to ATL is now available for booking with three class options.

This is the second Delta Air Lines flight at COS. Delta currently offers three times daily service to Salt Lake City.

"We can’t express how excited we are that our partners at Delta have added Atlanta nonstop service at Colorado Springs Airport," said Greg Phillips, Director of Aviation for COS. "This route opens a large network of domestic and international travel for Colorado Springs."

