TSA to update summer travel outlook

Air travel was down in 2020 due to COVID-19 but has been on the rebound locally and nationally.

DENVER — After hitting historic lows in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, air travel is increasing at an impressive rate both locally and nationally, according to transportation officials.

Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officials at Denver International Airport (DIA) will discuss the summer travel outlook Tuesday morning and will demonstrate new technologies being used at checkpoints.

They're set to speak at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday.

9NEWS will live stream the news conference in the video player above, on 9NEWS streaming devices, on the 9NEWS YouTube channel and on the 9NEWS app.

TSA will provide tips to help travelers prepare for security screening and have a collection of prohibited items travelers recently brought in carry-on luggage at the airport.

While face coverings are not required in many places for people who have been fully vaccinated for COVID-19, they're still required in the airport and on airplanes.

Several projects are underway at the airport including renovation of the Great Hall and the addition of more gates.

The Gate Expansion Program is building 39 news gates, increasing airport gate capacity by 30% and enabling DIA to meet the demands and needs of airlines partners. Work on the new gates began in the summer of 2018, and late last year, DIA opened the first four gates on Concourse B-West, giving passengers a sneak peek into the brand-new amenities and experience that will be included in each new expansion area.

The remaining gates on Concourses A-West, B-East and C-East are on time and on budget, with plans to be operational in 2022.

The Great Hall construction project began in 2018 and was plagued by troubles early on, as DIA evicted the original contractor with the project about 25% complete. It sat mostly dormant for months, until the spring of 2020, when Denver-based Hensel Phelps Construction was brought on to complete the work.

Phase 2 construction on the project, which has a $770 million budget to renovate the airport’s main Jeppesen Terminal to improve security and passenger flow, is scheduled to begin this summer.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Feature stories