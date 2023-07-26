Nearly 600 flights delayed at Denver airport amid thunderstorms

DENVER — Nearly 600 flights were delayed at Denver International Airport on Wednesday afternoon as thunderstorms moved through the Denver metro area.
DIA warned that flights could be delayed up to two hours due to thunderstorms. The airport asked travelers to check with their airline before arriving at DIA.
According to FlightAware, as of 5 p.m., there were 597 flight delays and 17 cancellations at DIA. The majority of the delays were on flights for Southwest Airlines, United Airlines and SkyWest Airlines.
Isolated thunderstorms were possible for the Denver metro area on Thursday afternoon with a chance of high winds, rain and hail.
Similar storms are possible through the weekend and even into Monday. Then it looks as though monsoonal moisture begins to work its way up into Colorado from the south along with temperatures falling back into the 80s.
