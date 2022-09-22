Denver International Airport drops in customer satisfaction survey

Long security lines at DIA hurt its scores the most, along with the perception of concessions.

DENVER — Denver International Airport continues its descent in customer satisfaction rankings, dropping again in this year’s J.D. Power survey, which found the return to travel is making flyers less satisfied with airports generally.

Construction at the Denver travel hub, the third-busiest airport in the world this year, appears to be hurting DIA in satisfaction scores at a time when big crowds in airports, frequent flight delays and cancellations have been common headaches for U.S. travelers.

The annual customer survey released Wednesday by J.D. Power ranked Denver 14th among the largest North American airports, the “mega airports” category serving at least 33 million flyers a year. DIA scored 759 points out of 1,000, 10 points below the category average.

Denver’s ranking is down from DIA’s position in 2021 and from previous years.

The Minneapolis-St. Paul Airport topped the 2022 satisfaction rankings with a score of 800 points.

