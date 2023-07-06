Hundreds of flights delayed at Denver airport due to thunderstorms

The Denver airport was on a ground delay through 11 p.m., according to the FAA.

DENVER — Hundreds of flights were delayed at Denver International Airport on Thursday afternoon as the Federal Aviation Administration issued a ground delay through 10:59 p.m.

The average delay was 101 minutes due to thunderstorms, the FAA said. Travelers should check with their airline on their flight status before heading to the airport.

As of 4:30 p.m., 59 flights were canceled and 688 flights were delayed at DIA, according to FlightAware.

About half the delays – 326 – were Southwest Airlines flights. Another 186 delayed flights were United Airlines, 84 were Skywest Airlines, and 28 were Frontier Airlines.

The National Weather Service (NWS) in Boulder issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for northeast Colorado, including the Denver metro area and DIA, through 10 p.m.

The NWS said large hail was possible, as were winds with gusts up to 70 mph and a couple of tornadoes.

More 9NEWS coverage of severe weather:

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Severe Weather

9NEWS+

Watch more from 9NEWS on the free 9NEWS+ app for Roku and Fire TV.

9NEWS+ has multiple live daily shows including 9NEWS Mornings, Next with Kyle Clark and 9NEWS+ Daily, an original streaming program. 9NEWS+ is where you can watch live breaking news, weather updates, and press conferences. You can also replay recent newscasts and find videos on demand of our top stories, local politics, investigations and Colorado specific features.

To download 9NEWS+ on Roku search for KUSA.