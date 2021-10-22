DIA to hire hundreds at Empower Field job fair

Over 160 Denver International Airport concession operators have teamed for a job fair on Saturday, Oct. 23.

DENVER — Hundreds of jobs at Denver International Airport (DIA) could be filled this weekend at a job fair in downtown Denver.

More than 160 concession operators have joined with DIA for a job fair to be held Saturday, Oct. 23 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Empower Field at Mile High.

The fair will be held in the stadium's United Club Level West and attendees should enter the venue through Gate 2.

"We are thrilled to provide opportunities to those who are interested in igniting and growing in their career path at one of the largest airports in the country," said President of the Denver Concessionaires Association Dennis Deslongchamp.

"We are so proud of the work that we do each and every day to serve our passengers, creating experiences and being a part of an amazing team."

As a 24/7 facility, DIA says the hundred of positions offer scheduling flexibility and many employers offer parking passes and/or an EcoPass, meal benefits and competitive wages.

Saturday's job fair will also offer complimentary facility tours, door prizes and free flu and COVID-19 vaccines.

Jobseekers can learn more at concessionsjobs.com and view a current list of DIA job opportunities at jobs.flydenver.com.

Earlier this month, a spokesperson for the airport said since the country began to recover from the pandemic, DIA has been the third busiest airport in the world.

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: DIA at 25

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.