RTD reduces A Line frequency in October

The A Line normally serves stations every 15 minutes, but RTD will change that frequency during October.

Example video title will go here for this video

DENVER — If you're taking the train to the plane, you'll have a longer wait in October.

All A Line service will be operated at a 30-minute frequency from Monday, Oct. 3 through Saturday, Oct. 29, the Regional Transportation District (RTD) announced.

The A Line normally serves stations every 15 minutes, but RTD will change that frequency to every 30 minutes, seven days a week.

RTD said the reduction in frequency is needed while repairs are made to the railroad crossing at the intersection of Dahlia Street and Smith Road. A Line trains will operate on a single track around the work zone.

RTD said it hopes the repairs "provide a long-term fix that improves the way trains operate through this section of rail."

Regular, 15-minute service is scheduled to resume Sunday, Oct. 30.

During construction from 7 a.m. to 3 a.m. the following day, Monday through Saturday, A Line trains will pass workers and equipment on or near the tracks at the Dahlia Street crossing. Train horns will sound through the Dahlia Street crossing during working hours, RTD said.

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Colorado Guide

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

ADD THE 9NEWS+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.