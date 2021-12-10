DIA CEO to discuss airport's struggles in Friday briefing

The new CEO is set to speak at 9 a.m. Friday about recent issues including line security lines and parking problems.

DENVER — The new CEO of Denver International Airport (DIA) will provide an update Friday about ongoing challenges at the airport and how they're working to address those issues.

Travelers have been dealing with long wait times at the airport due to an increase in passenger traffic and a lack of staff to accommodate those increases.

Earlier this month, a spokesperson for the airport said since the country began to recover from the pandemic, DIA has been the third busiest airport in the world.

CEO Phil Washington is set to speak at 9 a.m. Friday about these issues. 9NEWS will live stream the news conference in the video player above, on 9NEWS streaming devices, on the 9NEWS YouTube channel and on the 9NEWS app.

About two weeks ago, on Oct. 9, DIA warned passengers that its parking lots were nearing capacity and urged passengers to try offsite lots. Later that same day, the airport said those lots were nearly full and told passengers to consider using the RTD A-Line, a ride-share service, taxi or any other mode of transportation besides driving there and parking.

Part of the parking issue is due to the closure of the Pikes Peak and Mount Elbert shuttle lots. They have been closed since May 2020 and the airport said it has not been able to reopen them because of a lack of shuttle drivers.

In the two weekends since then, DIA has temporarily opened the Pikes Peak lot to help meet the demand, however bus service from the Pikes Peak lot to the terminal is reduced, so passengers who park there should allow an extra 45 minutes to get to the terminal.

And it's not just a long wait to get to the terminal, security lines have also been extremely long at times, due to staffing shortages among the TSA.

There's also ongoing construction at that airport and strikes among contractors.

