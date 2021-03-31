Denver City Council approves over $100M in contracts for DIA maintenance, construction

DENVER — The Denver City Council approved $112 million in nearly a dozen contracts Tuesday evening to fund maintenance and construction operations for the Denver International Airport.
Of the 11 total contracts, two passed unanimously and nine passed in an 11-1 vote, with Councilwoman Amanda Sawyer being the only one to vote no. Councilwoman Robin Kniech was absent.
“The only requirement or specification around (these contracts) is general construction,” Sawyer said during the meeting. “I have a problem with these contracts in general. … . My concern here is just around transparency and our budget oversight as a council.”
DIA officials said the City Council will receive quarterly reports from the airport regarding the funding use and contract operations.
