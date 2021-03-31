Denver City Council approves over $100M in contracts for DIA maintenance, construction

Contracts are for on-call general construction services at DIA, including facility and infrastructure projects throughout the main terminal.

DENVER — The Denver City Council approved $112 million in nearly a dozen contracts Tuesday evening to fund maintenance and construction operations for the Denver International Airport.

Of the 11 total contracts, two passed unanimously and nine passed in an 11-1 vote, with Councilwoman Amanda Sawyer being the only one to vote no. Councilwoman Robin Kniech was absent.

Video above: aired Nov. 2020; DIA making progress on Great Hall construction project.

“The only requirement or specification around (these contracts) is general construction,” Sawyer said during the meeting. “I have a problem with these contracts in general. … . My concern here is just around transparency and our budget oversight as a council.”

DIA officials said the City Council will receive quarterly reports from the airport regarding the funding use and contract operations.

> Read the full story at The Denver Gazette