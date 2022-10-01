Denver council OKs $1.1B to complete DIA’s Great Hall Project by 2028

Another $200 million will be spent by the airport on direct costs such as inspection, permits, and waste disposal, its CEO said previously.

DENVER — The Denver City Council approved a series of contracts Monday that allocate $1.1 billion to complete the Denver International Airport’s long-running Great Hall Project by the summer of 2028.

The contracts passed in a block 10 to 3 vote, with council members Candi CdeBaca, Amanda Sawyer and Paul Kashmann voting “no.” All members in opposition argued that the voting process was too rushed, with efforts to postpone the vote to February and to have a third-party review of the contracts shot down.

“Just because an airport is incredibly valuable and important, doesn’t mean they’re beyond the oversight of the council,” Sawyer said. “I’m very disappointed at the rushed process, the lack of partnership with council and discussion with community and the cavalier attitude towards $1 billion worth of funding.”

The contracts add $900 million to the airport’s contract with Hensel Phelps Construction Company, $100 million to the contract with Stantec Architecture Inc., $50 million to the contract with Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. and $50 million to the contract with LS Gallegos.

The additional dollars will fund the third and final phase of the airport’s Great Hall Project — an effort to renovate the airport’s main Jeppesen Terminal that the airport has been working on since 2018.

