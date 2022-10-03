More flights canceled at DIA as snow moves out

Travelers should check their flight status before heading to the airport Thursday morning.

DENVER — A March snowstorm is on its way out of Colorado, leaving behind record-low temperatures as the cleanup and melting begins.

Denver International Airport (DIA) worked overnight to clear runways of the snow that began falling Wednesday morning.

As of 6 a.m. Thursday, 14 flights have been canceled at DIA and 22 flights are delayed, according to FlightAware.

Airlines affected include Southwest, SkyWest, United and CommutAir.

A record low temperature for March 10 was set Thursday morning at DIA when the thermometer read -7°. The previous record was -3° set in 1932.

On Wednesday, 142 flights were canceled at DIA and 735 flights were delayed.

In a tweet, DIA explained Wednesday how they are an "all-weather" airport – prepared for any type of storm Colorado throws at them.

DIA reminded travelers that delays and cancelations are determined by the airlines and to check the status of flights before heading to the airport.

The heaviest accumulation was from 5 p.m. Wednesday to midnight. Sunny skies are forecast return Friday along with highs in the lower 30s.

A bigger warmup is on the way for the weekend as daytime highs soar into the upper 50s and lower 60s.

