More than 6,000 flights canceled over Memorial Day weekend, dozens in Denver

Delta Air Lines has canceled the most flights nationwide among major U.S. airlines over the Memorial Day holiday weekend.

DENVER — The headaches for many air travelers will continue Monday as hundreds more flights have been axed or delayed nationwide during the busy Memorial Day holiday weekend.

At Denver International Airport (DIA), 13 flights have been canceled and 60 flights have been delayed Monday, as of 9 a.m. MT, said FlightAware. United Airlines, Delta and SkyWest are the airlines with flight cancellations at DIA.

More than 1,290 flights had been canceled nationwide as of 9 a.m. MT Monday, according to flight tracking website FlightAware. About 1,641 flights nationwide were canceled on Sunday. That followed more than 2,300 cancellations Friday and another 1,500 on Saturday.

Delta Air Lines canceled the most flights among major U.S. airlines, with more than 250 flights, or 9% of its operations, eliminated Saturday.

Saturday’s cancellations were due to bad weather and “air traffic control actions,” Atlanta-based Delta said in an email to The Associated Press, noting it’s trying to cancel flights at least 24 hours in advance of the Memorial Day weekend.

Delta announced on its website on Thursday that from July 1 to Aug. 7, it would reduce service by about 100 daily departures, primarily in parts of the U.S. and Latin America that Delta frequently serves.

“More than any time in our history, the various factors currently impacting our operation — weather and air traffic control, vendor staffing, increased COVID case rates contributing to higher-than-planned unscheduled absences in some work groups — are resulting in an operation that isn’t consistently up to the standards Delta has set for the industry in recent years,” Delta’s Chief Customer Experience Officer Allison Ausband said in a post.

Airlines and tourist destinations are anticipating huge crowds this summer as travel restrictions ease and pandemic fatigue overcomes lingering fear of contracting COVID-19 during travel.

Many forecasters believe the number of travelers will match or even surpass pre-pandemic levels. However, airlines have thousands fewer employees than they did in 2019, and that has, at times, contributed to widespread flight cancellations.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

