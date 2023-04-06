Here are the busiest airports in the world

Preliminary global reports show Denver's airport remains one of the strongest traffic drivers in the world.

DENVER — Denver International Airport held onto its position as the third-busiest airport in the world through 2022.

That's according to preliminary numbers reported by Airports Council International on Wednesday.

The new data shows that DIA served 69.3 million passengers in 2022, which represented a 17.8% increase in traffic over the prior year.

DIA first earned the No. 3 ranking in 2021 when it served 58.83 million passengers, according to ACI. Previously, the airport had been ranked eighth in the world in 2020 and 16th in 2019.

Denver's airport wasn't alone in retaining its ranking in 2022. Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport stuck in the No. 1 spot with 93.7 million passengers and was followed by Dallas Fort Worth Airport, which saw 73.4 million passengers last year, according to ACI.

Five of the top 10 airports were located in the U.S., ACI research found.

According to ACI, global traffic neared 7 billion passengers in 2022 and represented a 53.5% increase from the prior year. Traffic remained below 2019 levels, reaching only a 73.8% recovery from that point in time.

> Read the full story at the Denver Business Journal.

