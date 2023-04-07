Hundreds of flights canceled, delayed at Denver airport on July Fourth

Airlines canceled and delayed at Denver International Airport as severe storms were forecasted for the afternoon and evening.

DENVER — The Federal Aviation Administration issued a ground delay for Denver International Airport from 2 to 10 p.m. Tuesday due to expected severe weather in the afternoon and evening.

Flights could be delayed up to two hours due to thunderstorms in the area, and travelers should check with their airline before arriving at the airport, DIA said.

As of 1:50 p.m. Tuesday, 170 flights were canceled and another 231 were delayed at DIA, according to Flight Aware.

Most the cancellations – more than a hundred – are Southwest Airlines flights. Other affected airlines are SkyWest Airlines, United Airlines, Mesa Airlines and Frontier Airlines.

An elevated severe weather threat covers the Denver metro area for Tuesday. The main concern from any storm on the Fourth of July will be large damaging hail.

Flash flooding will also be a concern considering the unusually soggy May and June that just soaked the Front Range with widespread double-digit rainfall totals.

The storms will likely start in mid- to late afternoon in the Denver metro area and continue through the evening hours. Stronger storms could arrive after 5 p.m.

