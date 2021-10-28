Denver flights to London are coming back

United will be the first carrier in Denver history to operate double-daily flights to a European destination.

United said Thursday that its daily flights to London from Denver will return March 26, 2022 and it will be adding a second daily flight at that time on board a Boeing 787-9.

With the new service, United will operate four daily departures from Denver to Europe – two to London, one to Frankfurt and one to Munich – the most transatlantic frequency ever offered by any carrier from Denver, said DIA.

United launched summer seasonal flights between Denver and London on March 24, 2018 and the service was expanded to operate year-round in March 2019.

"Increased connectivity to London adds significant depth to United’s network at [DIA]," said Denver International Airport CEO Phil Washington. "Local and connecting passengers alike will benefit from another option for transatlantic travel through the ever-expanding [DIA] gateway."

By adding new London flights from Denver, Boston and San Francisco, United will offer 22 flights per day from the United States.

"For nearly 30 years, United has provided a critical link between the U.S. and London, maintaining service throughout the pandemic and strategically growing our schedule to keep our customers in these key global business centers connected," said Patrick Quayle, senior vice president of international network and alliances at United.

"London is an integral part of United’s network and we remain confident demand will continue to grow, particularly as international business travel returns in 2022."

