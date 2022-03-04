Denver flights to London coming back after nearly 2 years

After a nearly two-year hiatus, service between the Mile High City and Great Britain is returning.

United said after a nearly two-year hiatus, the service will resume four times a week between the Mile High City and Great Britain’s capital city.

Flights will increase to operate daily beginning March 26, and a second daily flight will be added beginning May 7.

United’s double-daily service between Denver and London-Heathrow will be the first time a carrier at Denver has operated to one European destination twice per day on a year-round schedule.

United’s London flights join the airline’s existing European service between Denver and Frankfurt, Germany. United will further expand its transatlantic portfolio from DIA on April 23 with flights to Munich, Germany.

United launched summer seasonal flights between Denver and London on March 24, 2018 and the service was expanded to operate year-round in March 2019.

In 2019, London ranked as Denver’s largest international market outside of Mexico with nearly 250,000 passengers traveling between the two cities.

"It is great to be welcoming back United’s direct service from Denver to London right in time for those making Spring Break and summer travel plans," said Matt Miller, United’s Vice President of Airport Operations in Denver. "This service is one I know many customers will be happy to see, and we’re proud to be the airline that connects this city to the most destinations around the world, more than any other airline."

"We are excited United is connecting Denver with London once again," said DIA CEO Phil Washington. "The re-establishment of this critical route not only signals United’s commitment to its global network at [DIA], but also provides a foundation for future expansion of commercial and cultural ties and between Colorado and Europe."

