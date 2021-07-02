Air France to serve DIA for 1st time with nonstop Paris flights

Air France will become the 24th airline to serve DIA.

DENVER — Air France announced Thursday it will begin its first-ever service to Denver International Airport (DIA) starting this summer.

Beginning July 2, 2021, Air France will operate new flights between DIA and Paris-Charles De Gaulle (CDG).

The flights are scheduled to operate three days per week onboard a Boeing 787-9 aircraft.

Air France will become the 24th airline to serve Denver's airport, joining SkyTeam Alliance members Delta and Aeromexico, according to DIA.

“These new flights directly reflect the work we have done to position Denver as a global city,” said Denver Mayor Michael Hancock. “With nonstop service to Paris, Air France is supporting our economic recovery with jobs and an investment in our region’s tourism and hospitality industry. It is tremendous news.”

Scheduled to operate through Oct. 29, the new Air France flights are estimated to generate between $12 million to $20 million in annual economic impact to Colorado’s economy and create up to 150 new jobs, said DIA.

“We know people everywhere are eager to travel safely, and Air France is just as eager to provide them the opportunity to travel the world,” said Stéphane Ormand, Vice President and General Manager, USA for Air France KLM. “We look forward to connecting Denver to our global network and providing passengers the opportunity to benefit from our commitment to exceptional service and the health and safety of everyone on board.”

The new service start date of July 2 is contingent on changes to travel bans currently in effect, which do not allow non-essential travel between the United States and Europe.

“The establishment by Air France of a brand-new transatlantic route during the most challenging time in aviation history is a remarkable endorsement of the resiliency of demand for travel to Denver,” said DIA CEO Kim Day. “We are confident Air France will find success in Denver and we have no doubt that travelers will embrace these new nonstop flights to Paris over the long term.”

