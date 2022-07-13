Denver International Airport to begin annual Peña Boulevard maintenance

Motorists can expect single or double lane closures overnight going both in and out of DIA on Sundays through Thursdays.

DENVER — Travelers can expect both single and double lane closures on their way in and out of Denver International Airport as work begins to repair and replace aging and deteriorating concrete on Peña Boulevard from Tower Road to Jackson Gap.

“Maintaining what we have is one of our key pillars of our strategic Vision 100 plan,” said DIA CEO Phil Washington. “This annual project is critical to achieving this pillar as we replace portions of the roadway to help extend the life this key transportation corridor and provide a safe roadway for our passengers and employees.”

The work will take place Sunday through Thursday approximately from 8 p.m. to 4 a.m. on the inbound lanes while work on outbound lanes will take place from 11 p.m. to 7 a.m. each week.

DIA officials say that the panel replacement project is scheduled to be complete by the end of August 2022.

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Denver International Airport

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER for top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you. Get content and information right now for can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

DOWNLOAD THE 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.