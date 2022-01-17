DIA offers booster shots for employees, passengers

Denver International Airport will hold clinics on 11 days through February.

DENVER — Denver International Airport (DIA) employees and passengers can schedule an appointment for a COVID-19 booster at the airport during five days in January and six days in February.

Pfizer and Moderna vaccines will be offered at the clinic on the fourth floor of the Hotel and Transit Center, on the far northwest side of the DIA plaza, south of the main terminal. Safeway/Albertsons will be administering doses at the clinic.

The times and dates of the clinic are:

Tuesday, Jan. 18: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 22: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 26: 2 p.m. to 8 p.m.

2 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 28: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday, Jan. 31: 2 p.m. to 8 p.m.

2 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 2: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday, Feb. 7: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 10: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 13: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 15: 2 p.m. to 8 p.m.

2 p.m. to 8 p.m. Monday, Feb. 28: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Click here to schedule an appointment. Walk-ins won't be accepted.

To find the clinic area, follow signs that say "Health Appointment" on the fourth floor of the of the Hotel and Transit Center in the DIA plaza. The signs direct people in front of Tom's Urban Restaurant, then north toward the main terminal to the entrance of the clinic.

What DIA says what you need for your appointment:

Complete the Safeway/Albertson's release form prior to the appointment. You can download and print the form after you schedule your appointment.

Individuals with insurance should bring their medical and prescription insurance cards. Safeway will ask for name, date of birth and insurance information, which will be used to bill for the federally approved amount. The person getting the booster should not receive a bill.

Medicare recipients need to bring their new Medicare Part B card (red, white and blue).

Individuals with no insurance can get a booster dose. Government funds will cover the cost of the vaccine for those who aren't insured.

Don't show up more than 15 minutes before your appointment.

Use your confirmation link to reschedule or cancel your appointment, if needed.

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: DIA at 25

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.