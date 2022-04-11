Where does DIA rank among the busiest airports in the world?

In 2021, DIA ranked as the largest airport for flights for Frontier, Southwest and United.

Example video title will go here for this video

DENVER — Denver International Airport (DIA) ranked as the 3rd-busiest airport in the United States and the 3rd-busiest airport in the world in 2021.

Denver was one of only four airports worldwide to serve more than 50 million passengers in 2021.

According to the Airports Council International (ACI) preliminary rankings, this is the highest-ever global ranking for DIA.

Of the world’s 10 busiest airports in 2021, eight were in the U.S. and two were in China.

In 2021, DIA ranked as the largest airport for flights for Frontier, Southwest and United.

10 busiest airports worldwide in 2021

Atlanta (ATL) - 75,704,760 Dallas/Ft. Worth (DFW) - 62,465,756 Denver (DIA) - 58,828,552 Chicago-O’Hare (ORD) - 54,020,399 Los Angeles (LAX) - 48,007,284 Charlotte (CLT) - 43,302,230 Orlando (MCO) - 40,351,068 Guangzhou (CAN) - 40,259,401 Chengdu (CTU) - 40,117,496 Las Vegas (LAS) - 39,754,366

"Despite the challenges, [DIA] has shown resiliency through the pandemic and has proven why Denver is such an important hub for our airline partners," said DIA CEO Phil Washington. "As we continue to recover from the pandemic, we remain committed to working collaboratively with our airlines to expand [DIA's] air service network providing even more travel options to and from Denver."

DIA's ranking among the world’s busiest airports continues to improve in recent years. In 2017 and 2018, Denver's airport ranked as the 19th-busiest airport in the world and moved up to 16th in 2019.

The airport's passenger traffic is also trending up in 2022. February 2022 was the first month since the start of the pandemic that DIA recorded a monthly increase vs. 2019.

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Denver International Airport



DIA's AMEX Centurion Lounge 1/15

2/15

3/15

4/15

5/15

6/15

7/15

8/15

9/15

10/15

11/15

12/15

13/15

14/15

15/15 1 / 15

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.