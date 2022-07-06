DIA's CEO Phil Washington nominated to head Federal Aviation Administration

Washington has been CEO at Denver International Airport since September 2021.

Example video title will go here for this video

DENVER — President Joe Biden on Wednesday nominated Denver International Airport CEO Phil Washington to lead the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

Washington was among four nominees that Biden announced Wednesday. He has been CEO of Denver International Airport (DIA) for less than a year, after he was appointed by the Denver City Council in September 2021.

Before leading DIA, Washington ran the Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority from 2015 to 2021, and was CEO of Denver's Regional Transportation District (RTD).

A DIA spokesperson declined to comment and referred all inquiries to the Biden administration.

"Originally from the South Side of Chicago, Washington is a 24-year veteran of the U.S. Army, where he held the rank of command sergeant major," according to a White House news release. "He retired from active duty, is a disabled veteran and was awarded the prestigious Defense Superior Service Medal for exceptional service to his country."

Denver Mayor Michael Hancock nominated Washington to replace retiring DIA CEO Kim Day in June 2021.

“I’m honored to be nominated for this role by Mayor Hancock, and excited to have the opportunity not only to return home, but to lead one of the premier airports and airport teams anywhere in the world,” Washington said at the time.

DIA was ranked as the third-busiest airport in the United States and the world in 2021. It was one of only four airports worldwide to serve more than 50 million passengers last year.

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Denver International Airport





MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.