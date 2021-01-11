DIA making changes to security lines, reopening shuttle lot on weekends

The Denver airport is changing things up as it continues to deal with an influx of passengers, staffing shortages and construction.

DENVER — Denver International Airport (DIA) is making changes as it continues to deal with an influx of passengers, staffing shortages and construction.

Changes to security checkpoints

Travelers will see changes to security checkpoints beginning Tuesday.

Starting Tuesday, TSA will have a “Travel-Lite” lane at the north security checkpoint for travelers who only have one small item, such as a backpack, briefcase or purse.

Starting Nov. 10, PreCheck will only be available at the north security checkpoint.

A limited number of standard screening lanes will continue to be available at the north checkpoint, but this checkpoint is not recommended for standard screening, the airport said.

Both the south and bridge security checkpoints will be dedicated to standard screening.

A Clear lane is available at the north security checkpoint for travelers who have both Clear and PreCheck. A Clear lane is available at the south security checkpoint for travelers who have Clear but don't have PreCheck.

Pikes Peak shuttle lot reopening on weekends

The Pikes Peak Shuttle Lot will be open for several hours each weekend to accommodate the higher passenger volumes often experienced during those times.

The airport said the lot will be open Fridays from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Saturdays from 4:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., until further notice.

During the week, when the lot is closed, shuttles will continue to run from the terminal to the lot for passengers to retrieve their cars. Passengers may pick up the shuttle on the East side of the terminal only, at Level 5, Island 3. The number for pickup is 303-342-4160.

Changes to check-in areas

Starting Thursday, Southwest passengers will use the new ticketing/bag-drop area in the center of Level 6 on the east side. Starting Nov. 10, United passengers will use the new ticketing/bag drop area in the center of Level 6 on the west side.

Crews will also be removing several construction walls throughout the terminal, making it easier for travelers to move through the airport.

