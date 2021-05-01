DIA passengers to see increased construction activity in 2021

The first phase of the Great Hall Project at DIA is expected to be completed by the end of 2021.

DENVER — Passengers at Denver International Airport (DIA) will see more construction inside Jeppesen Terminal as the Great Hall Project continues in 2021.

Multiple locations in the passenger arrival and departure areas on both Levels 4 and 5 will be impacted by construction during this Phase 1 construction, DIA said Tuesday.

>Video above is from a November 16 story about DIA making progress on Great Hall construction project.

“This will be a significant year for passengers to see the hard work that has been going on to enhance security and improve capacity through the Great Hall Project,” said Michael Sheehan, Senior Vice President of the Great Hall Project. “By the end of the year, construction walls will come down in the middle of the main terminal revealing new check-in facilities and making it easier for passengers to navigate the terminal."

Starting this month, the following changes will occur in DIA's Jeppesen Terminal:

Level 4 Departures Area

After passing through security, passengers taking the train to the gates will see new construction walls on the train platform.

Ceiling work will be underway on the north end of the platform.

Work is expected to last three months.

Level 4 Arrivals Area

Passengers arriving can expect increased construction where they exit the train from the gates and continue up to the main terminal.

Escalators will be closed due to the ceiling work above.

Personnel will be available to direct passengers to the open set of escalators, the elevators and the stairwell.

Impacts in place through fall 2021.

Level 5 Arrivals Area

Construction walls in the arrival area will be shifted so crews can work on Level 5 flooring and continue work on the south bridge above on Level 6.

Not expected to impact passenger flow through the terminal.

Will not restrict access to baggage claim, ground transportation or parking.

Phase 1 of the Great Hall Project, which is expected to be completed by the end of 2021, will provide new modern airline check-in configurations for United Airlines and Southwest Airlines with self-bag drops to expedite the check-in process.

The second phase is expected to begin in summer 2021 and be completed by mid-2024, according to DIA.

"Our team is already hard at work on the next phase that will build out modern and efficient security facilities on Level 6 on west side of the terminal," said Sheehan.

