DIA has approval for 6 more years of construction, so now what?

Airport and airline leadership and outside experts say finishing the Great Hall project is essential to DIA's future, but the road ahead will not be easy.

DENVER — Denver International Airport has been under construction since 2018, and the airport just landed a massive budget to fund its Great Hall project for at least another six years.

Airport officials say the renovations are necessary to keep pace with the recent rapid expansion of passenger traffic that made it the third-busiest airport in the world for 2021, according to flight data platform Cirium.

Major airlines approve of ongoing construction plans, saying improvements will aid their own expansion efforts. And the City of Denver welcomes the increased capacity at the airport, which is the biggest economic engine in the state.

Even critics of the airport's drawn-out, and at times troubled, improvement plan say it needs to happen and are pushing for completion under the budget and timeline that Denver City Council approved Jan. 10.

Airport and airline leadership and outside experts all say that finishing the Great Hall project is essential to the airport’s future. But the road ahead will not be without new issues.

> Top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER right now to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Latest from 9NEWS

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER for top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you. Get content and information right now for can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

DOWNLOAD THE 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.

For both Apple TV and Fire TV, search for "9NEWS" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.