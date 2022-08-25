3 more check-in counters at DIA have moved

Additional airline relocations will take place through October while new security checkpoints are built.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

DENVER — Denver International Airport (DIA) has moved the check-in counters for three additional airlines.

Boutique Air, Denver Air Connection and Southern Airways Express have been moved from the north end of Level 6 east to the south end of Level 6 east.

Last week, the counters of Spirit Airlines and Delta Airlines were moved. Delta moved to the west side of Level 6 near Door 612 and Spirit moved to the west side near Door 616.

Additional airline relocations including Allegiant, American Airlines, Frontier Airlines, JetBlue Airways, Sun Country Airlines and all international carriers will take place through October.

DIA said the airline relocations are necessary to accommodate construction of new security checkpoints as part of the Great Hall Project.

Phase 2 of the project will build new security checkpoints on the northwest and northeast corners of Level 6 and eventually these airlines will be relocated into permanent spaces similar to those of United and Southwest, according to DIA.

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Denver International Airport



MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

ADD THE 9NEWS+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.