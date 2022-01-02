DIA cancels dozens of flights ahead of snow storm

Several airlines have canceled flights at Denver International Airport ahead of winter weather on Wednesday.

DENVER — More than a 100 flights for Wednesday have been canceled at Denver International Airport (DIA) ahead of a winter storm that's expected to drop several inches of snow across the metro area.

As of 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, 57 flights originating at DIA and 50 flights landing at the Denver airport were canceled for Wednesday, according to FlightAware.

Airlines canceling flights were Southwest, SkyWest, CommutAir, United, American Airlines and Frontier.

Passengers should check their flight status with their airline before going to the airport.

The blast of winter weather was expected to dump heavy snow across a wide swatch of the U.S. and disrupt travel from Colorado to the Midwest to Texas.

The snowstorm was expected to start Tuesday afternoon along the Front Range. The heaviest snow and highest impacts will likely be Wednesday morning, though both the Wednesday morning and evening commutes will be disrupted by snow.

This is a long-duration snow event, meaning Denver and the Front Range could see nonstop snow for 24 hours or perhaps longer.

Higher snowfall totals in the Denver area will fall west of Interstate 25, with between 6-10 inches in Arvada, Wheat Ridge and Littleton. The area of east of I-25 was forecast to get lower amounts, likely closer to 2-6 inches.

