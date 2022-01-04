Denver council postpones final vote on $1.1B for DIA’s Great Hall Project

The vote is now set to take place on Jan. 10.

DENVER — The Denver City Council postponed its final vote on a series of contracts Monday that, if passed, would approve the spending of $1.1 billion to complete the Denver International Airport’s long-running Great Hall Project.

Councilwoman Deborah Ortega led the postponement of the four contract additions, pushing the council votes to Monday, Jan. 10.

“I’ve had the opportunity to speak with the bond council for the airport as well as our legal advisor,” Ortega said. “Rather than debating on the floor tonight, I thought it made sense for you all to have the opportunity to get your questions answered.”

The postponement was issued without a vote as any council member can postpone resolutions for one week without approval from other members. Councilman Kevin Flynn said he agreed with the decision to postpone.

“This is a project that needs to be finished and needs to be finished the right way,” Flynn said. “The heartburn that a lot of us are having is simply with the price tag and I have a few more things that I need to understand a little bit better.”

If passed, the contracts would add $900 million to the airport’s contract with Hensel Phelps Construction Company, $100 million to the contract with Stantec Architecture Inc., $50 million to the contract with Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. and $50 million to the contract with LS Gallegos.

