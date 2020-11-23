DIA officials to provide Great Hall Project update Monday

Airport officials will provide an overview of the Great Hall Project's Phase 2 proposal at 1 p.m. Monday.

DENVER — Denver International Airport (DIA) officials will provide an update Monday on the construction of the Great Hall Project.

DIA CEO Kim Day, Chief of Staff Cristal Torres DeHerrera and Great Hall Project SVP Michael Sheehan are scheduled to speak at the Great Hall Project construction update which is scheduled for 1 p.m. Monday.

DIA officials said that while Phase 1 of the Great Hall Project is underway, plans are already underway for Phase 2.

Monday's update will provide a preview of the proposed Phase 2 plan, including the schedule and scope of work planned to finish the project. The airport is preparing to take the Phase 2 proposal through Denver City Council for approval.

Phase 1 of the project is scheduled to be completed in late 2021.

With air traffic down due to the COVID-19 pandemic, DIA officials have said a new contractor has been able to get more work done on the project.

