DIA ground stop lifted after storms in Denver area

A storm cell brought lightning and wind gusts of more than 40 miles per hour to parts of Denver.

DENVER — Denver International Airport was on a ground stop for more than two hours Monday evening as storms moved across the metro area.

The Federal Aviation Administration said the ground stop began just before 6 p.m. and lasted until 8 p.m. A ground stop means planes headed to DIA from other airports are not allowed to take off.

It was the second ground stop in two days for the Denver airport. A ground stop was issued for about an hour Sunday evening due to wind.

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning was issued for an area including the airport until 7:30 p.m. Monday.

A lightning strike may have caused a fire in a house converted into apartments in the area of Colfax Avenue and Detroit Street Monday evening, the Denver Fire Department said. No injuries were reported from the fire, which displaced one person.

@denver_fire is on scene of a structure fire in a multi family structure. Smoke showing upon arrival. Crews have water on the fire and are looking for extension. No injuries have been reported. pic.twitter.com/iMN3bPqbAv — Denver Fire Department (@Denver_Fire) July 25, 2023

Monday was the hottest day of the year in Denver as we officially hit 98 degrees at DIA. Tuesday, daytime highs will skyrocket into the upper 90s to triple digits around the metro area.

