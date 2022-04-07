Dozens of flights delayed and canceled at DIA on 4th of July

There have been thousands of delays and cancellations across the country on the holiday.

DENVER — Denver International Airport (DIA) was experiencing flight delays and cancellations on the Fourth of July holiday.

As of 9:30 a.m., 21 flights were canceled and 61 flights were delayed, according to FlightAware.

Across the country, there were at least 1,500 cancellations and 15,300 delays as of 9:30 a.m. Monday.

Affected airlines included United, Air Canada, Allegiant Air, American Airlines, Delta, Frontier, JetBlue and Southwest.

Airports were expecting the largest crowds since the pandemic began this holiday weekend.

About 2.49 million passengers went through security checkpoints at U.S. airports Friday, surpassing the previous pandemic-era record of 2.46 million reached earlier in the week, according to figures released Saturday by the Transportation Security Administration (TSA).

About 2.1 million people went through checkpoints Saturday and Sunday, TSA said.

