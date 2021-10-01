Long security lines at DIA Friday morning

Unionized janitors at Denver International Airport gathered early Friday for a strike.

DENVER — Travelers headed out of Denver International Airport (DIA) will need to give themselves plenty of extra time on Friday.

Security lines to get through TSA checkpoints at DIA are backed up Friday morning.

As of 6 a.m. Friday, security lines extended into the baggage claim areas of the airport.

A MESS: This is the worst I’ve ever seen security at DIA.



Starts at the baggage claim entrance.#9News @BianchiWeather pic.twitter.com/RtSQgg8FNP — Darius Johnson (@DariusJohnsonTV) October 1, 2021

Friday is the first day of a janitor strike at DIA.

About 350 janitors who work at Denver International Airport are walking off the job Friday, the union representing them said.

The janitors are members of the Service Employees International Union (SEIU) Local 105. They work for contractor Flagship Facility Services and its subcontractors, not for the airport itself.

The previous contract between the janitors and Flagship expired Thursday night. The union said the strike comes after weeks of negotiations. The union said the janitors' pay is too low, and the pandemic made their workloads worse.

NEW VIDEO: About 100 unionized janitors are gather ahead of a strike at noon after a new contract wasn’t negotiated Thursday night. #9News pic.twitter.com/yf0VdCRG62 — Darius Johnson (@DariusJohnsonTV) October 1, 2021

