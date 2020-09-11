DIA activates first phase of new parking system

A new system will be in use at all DIA parking lots by the end of 2021.

DENVER — After several months of construction, the first phase of a new public parking system will be activated Tuesday at Denver International Airport (DIA).

Beginning Tuesday, Nov. 10, passengers parking in DIA's West Garage will experience the new parking system upon entering and exiting the garage. The new system includes hardware and software to better improve the parking experience for passengers, according to DIA.

Customers will see a new interface when pulling a ticket to enter the garage and when paying to exit. Contactless payment methods such as tap to pay, Apple Pay and Google Pay will also be available immediately in the West Garage.

Due to the implementation of the new system, customers who parked in the West Garage prior to 9 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 7, should proceed to a “cashier” payment lane when exiting. The West Garage closed to incoming vehicles at 9 p.m. Saturday while the system was activated and will remain closed until 4 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 10, according to DIA.

The new parking system will be in use at all DIA parking facilities (with the exception of the lot at 61st and Peña) by the end of 2021, according to DIA. Construction is currently underway to install the new hardware at all entrance and exit lanes.

Due to low passenger traffic volumes, DIA's shuttle parking lots, valet parking and the East Economy lot remain closed.

