DIA to close 2,000 parking spaces for repairs

DENVER — More than 2,000 parking spaces at Denver's airport will close Monday.

Denver International Airport (DIA) said a large part of the East Economy Lot will close Monday so repairs and improvements can be made.

The airport said approximately 2,000 spaces on the north side of the parking lot will remain open. The entire East Economy Lot is expected to reopen when work is completed in October.

DIA said that any vehicles left in the work zone will be relocated to a vehicle depository within the lot. Passengers who need to retrieve their vehicle can call 303-342-4650 for instructions to recover their vehicle.

DIA said that when the East Economy Lot reaches capacity, passengers should utilize the East Garage, West Garage, West Economy, Pikes Peak Shuttle Lot and 61st & Peña station.

The parking lot work will reconstruct shelter islands and curbs, install new snow storage pads, update the drainage, repave and restripe, according to DIA.

