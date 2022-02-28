DIA East Economy Lot reopens to passengers

All on-site DIA parking lots are now open except valet parking in both garages.

DENVER — Denver International Airport (DIA) has reopened its East Economy parking lot.

The lot was closed since November when DIA reopened the Pikes Peak shuttle lot by using shuttles from the East Economy lot.

DIA said all on-site parking lots are now open except valet parking in both garages and the Mount Elbert lot, which opens if Pikes Peak reaches capacity.

"[DIA] experienced various parking lot closures throughout the pandemic first due to low passenger volumes and then due to shuttle driver shortages," said DIA CEO Phil Washington. "Our partners at ABM have worked diligently the last few months to fill shuttle driver positions so we can once again provide passengers with all our on-site parking options as travel continues to increase."

Parking at the East and West Economy lots now costs $17 per day or $5 per hour. The daily rate drops to $15 after the third day.

> Below: A 1995 guide to parking at Denver International Airport:

In January, DIA reopened its Pikes Peak parking lot permanently. The $8 lot had been open periodically since Thanksgiving after being closed much of 2021 due to a lack of shuttle drivers.

Passengers who park in the Pikes Peak lot should allow an extra 30 minutes to get to the terminal.

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Denver International Airport

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.